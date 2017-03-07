BRIEF-Condor Hospitality says entered into credit agreement with Keybank National Association

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc
* On March 1 Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership entered into a credit agreement with Keybank National Association
* Credit agreement provides for a $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* Credit agreement includes an accordion feature that allows facility to be increased to $400 million
* At closing, chlp borrowed $34.25 million under facility, of which $32.7 million used in connection with repayment, termination of facilities
* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc says facility has a scheduled maturity date of march 1, 2019
* Facility has two additional one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions
* Facility requires monthly interest payments and principal is due on maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: