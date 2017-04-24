BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces $150 million senior secured credit facility commitment

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $150 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Revolving credit facility includes an accordion feature that would allow Co to increase size of facility to up to $400 million
* Facility matures in 2020 and has two one-year extension options following additional capital achievements
* Secured commitments from three lenders to increase its current $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: