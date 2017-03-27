BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust closes acquisition of Three Home2 Suites

March 27 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust closes acquisition of Three Home2 Suites by Hilton

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - Hotels will continue to be managed by seller, Vista Host Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - fourth hotel in portfolio, Home2 Suites Memphis/Southaven, remains under contract and is expected to close in Q2