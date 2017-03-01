版本:
2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust Q4 earnings per share $0.10

March 1 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust reports 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Condor hospitality trust inc - Condor's Q4 2016 revenue from continuing operations was $10.5 million compared to $13.4 million in same 2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
