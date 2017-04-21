版本:
BRIEF-Condor Petroleum says construction of gas processing facility in Turkey on schedule

April 21 Condor Petroleum Inc

* Condor Petroleum - construction of poyraz ridge 15 Mmscf/day gas processing facility in Turkey continues on schedule with first gas targeting mid-2017

* Condor Petroleum Inc - pipeline construction is expected to begin by end of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
