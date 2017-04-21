版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 02:50 BJT

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.

April 21 Condor Resources Inc:

* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement

* Chakana Resources S.A.C. and co agreed to second extension until May 9 2017 in order to finalize agreement on Soledad project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
