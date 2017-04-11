BRIEF-Conduent Inc enters into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement

April 11 Conduent Inc:

* Conduent Inc- on April 7 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2016

* Conduent Inc - CBS was required to pay term B lenders a 1pct principal prepayment fee on $847.9 million principal balance in amount of $8.5 million

* Conduent Inc- repricing of term B loan interest rate is expected to result in "substantial" interest cost savings over life of term B loan

* Conduent Inc - repricing amendment did not impact outstanding principal balance or maturity date of term B loan facility

* Conduent Inc - as a result of repricing amendment, term B loan interest rate was reduced by 1.5pct from 5.5pct over libor to 4.0pct over Libor

* Conduent Inc - repricing amendment did not impact any material terms of $700 million term a loan facility, revolving loan facility under credit agreement