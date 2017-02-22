版本:
2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Conduent reports 4th-qtr adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share

Feb 22 Conduent Inc:

* Conduent announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; reaffirms long-term outlook

* Quarterly GAAP loss per share $4.69

* Fourth quarter 2016 GAAP revenue was $1.514 billion, fourth quarter adjusted revenue was $1.597 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.29 Source text: bit.ly/2mbESar Further company coverage:
