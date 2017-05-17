版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Cone Midstream Partners files for offering

May 17 Cone Midstream Partners Lp:

* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage:
