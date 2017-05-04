BRIEF-Cone Midstream qtrly net income per LP unit $0.45

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Cone Midstream Partners Lp L
* Cone Midstream reports first quarter results
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - confirmed 2017 financial guidance
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly total revenue $59 million versus $62.2 million; qtrly net income per lp unit $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $60.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 1,060 billion btu per day (bbtu/d) as compared to 850 bbtu/d a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.