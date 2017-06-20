版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system

June 20 Conformis Inc

* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system

* Conformis - expect to leverage synergies with sales representatives, surgeons, hospitals upon limited launch of itotal hip replacement system, which is anticipated for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐