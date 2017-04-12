版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study

April 12 Conformis Inc:

* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study

* Conformis Inc - "in its first year of release itotal ps has met our expectations in terms of surgeon adoption and patient outcomes"

* Conformis - study suggests iTotal PS has kinematic, functional benefits have been demonstrated with iTotal CR compared with traditional, off-shelf implants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐