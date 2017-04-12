BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study

April 12 Conformis Inc:

* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study

* Conformis Inc - "in its first year of release itotal ps has met our expectations in terms of surgeon adoption and patient outcomes"

* Conformis - study suggests iTotal PS has kinematic, functional benefits have been demonstrated with iTotal CR compared with traditional, off-shelf implants