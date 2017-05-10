版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-ConforMIS reports Q1 revenue $20.5 million

May 10 ConforMIS Inc

* ConforMIS reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $20.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ConforMIS Inc - Full year guidance remains unchanged

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.39, revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
