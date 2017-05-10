BRIEF-ConforMIS reports Q1 revenue $20.5 million

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 ConforMIS Inc
* ConforMIS reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $20.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ConforMIS Inc - Full year guidance remains unchanged
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.39, revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)