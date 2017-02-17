BRIEF-Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing

Feb 17 Conifex Timber Inc:
* Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought
deal financing to $9.2 million and $4.9 million concurrent
private placement
* Intends to use net proceeds of upsized offering and
private placement to partially repay outstanding indebtedness
* Investment dealers agreed to purchase 3 million common
shares of company at a price of $3.05 per share
* Will complete a private placement of 1.6 million common
shares to an existing shareholder
