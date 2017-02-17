BRIEF-Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing

Feb 17 Conifex Timber Inc:

* Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing to $9.2 million and $4.9 million concurrent private placement

* Intends to use net proceeds of upsized offering and private placement to partially repay outstanding indebtedness

* Investment dealers agreed to purchase 3 million common shares of company at a price of $3.05 per share

* Will complete a private placement of 1.6 million common shares to an existing shareholder