版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Conifex reports Q1 loss per share C$0.06

May 15 Conifex Timber Inc

* Conifex announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.06

* Q1 revenue C$100.3 million versus c$102.0 million

* Conifex Timber Inc qtrly lumber production totalled 124 million board feet, represented annualized operating rate of 94 percent compared to 103 percent

* Conifex Timber Inc - through remainder of 2017, expect benchmark lumber prices for western SPF to average about 10% higher than levels achieved in Q1

* Conifex Timber Inc - expect demand and pricing to continue to remain solid in Japanese and Chinese markets through balance of year

* Conifex Timber Inc - currently estimate that El Dorado Mill Capital project will require capital expenditures of approximately US$50 million

* Conifex Timber Inc - El Dorado Mill Capital project is currently within management's budgeted amounts and progressing as scheduled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐