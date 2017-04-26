BRIEF-Conmed Corp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

April 26 Conmed Corp

* Conmed Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q1 sales $186.6 million

* Says continues to expect 2017 constant currency sales growth in range of 1% to 3%

* Conmed Corp - continues to expect 2017 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in range of $1.85 to $1.95

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $774.6 million