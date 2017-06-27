版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas enters into amendment and modification of interim revolving credit facility

June 27 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd-

* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited announces extension of CCAA stay and enters into amendment and modification of interim revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
