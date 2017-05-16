版本:
BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

May 16 Connectone Bancorp Inc

* Connectone Bancorp Inc says Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
