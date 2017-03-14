BRIEF-Connecture Q4 net loss per common share $0.32

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Connecture Inc:
* Connecture reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Says 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $73.0 to $78.0 million
* Says 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of a $3.0 million loss to $0.5 million income
* Qtrly revenue $20.9 million versus $29.1 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard