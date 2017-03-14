版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Connecture says issued and sold newly created series B convertible preferred stock

March 14 Connecture Inc

* Connecture inc - co entered into investment agreement pursuant to which co issued and sold as of such date to investors an aggregate of 17,500 shares

* Connecture inc -issued and sold newly created series b convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share , at purchase price of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpkH7C) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐