公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Connie Hulbert named president and general manager of Avista subsidiary AEL&P

March 21 Avista Corp

* Connie hulbert named president and general manager of avista subsidiary ael&p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
