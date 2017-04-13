版本:
BRIEF-Conn's announces pricing of $559 mln securitization transaction

April 13 Conn's Inc

* Conn's, Inc. announces pricing of $559 million securitization transaction

* Conn's Inc - Entered into an agreement to securitize an aggregate of $559 million of consumer receivables, with closing expected on or about April 19, 2017

* Conn's Inc says offering includes three classes of fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
