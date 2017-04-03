版本:
BRIEF-Conn's says has formed partnership with Aaron's Inc subsidiary Progressive Leasing

April 3 Conn's Inc:

* Conn's Inc says has formed a partnership with progressive leasing, a subsidiary of Aaron's, Inc

* Conn's Inc says has entered into an exclusive three-year agreement with progressive leasing to offer its customers progressive's lease-to-own program

* Conn's inc says expect to have progressive leasing program available in certain stores starting in may with a full rollout in early June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
