BRIEF-Conocophillips CEO Ryan Lance's 2016 total compensation was $19.2 mln

April 3 Conocophillips

* CEO Ryan Lance's 2016 total compensation was $19.2 million versus $21.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Donald Wallette Jr's 2016 total compensation was $7.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 Further company coverage:
