2017年7月27日 / 上午11点21分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips lowers 2017 capex guidance to $4.8 billion

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips

* ConocoPhillips reports Q2 2017 results and significant progress on strategic, financial and operational priorities

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $2.78

* ConocoPhillips reports Q2 2017 results and significant progress on strategic, financial and operational priorities

* Says third-quarter 2017 production is expected to be 1,170 to 1,210 MBOED

* Says ‍production excluding Libya for Q2 of 2017 was 1,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed), a decrease of 121 mboed​

* Qtrly total realized price was $36.08 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), compared with $27.79 per boe in q2 of 2016

* Conocophillips - company's full-year production is expected to be 1,340 to 1,370 mboed

* Full-year guidance for capital expenditures has been lowered to $4.8 billion

* Says company expects to reduce debt to less than $20 billion by year-end 2017

* Says ‍expects full-year share repurchases of $3 billion with accelerating production growth on a per-share basis​

* Q2 total revenue and other income $8,882 million versus $5,575 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

