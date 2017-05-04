BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says revised Q1 earnings to $0.6 bln, or $0.47 per share

BRIEF-GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
May 4 ConocoPhillips
* ConocoPhillips provides update to first-quarter 2017 results based on subsequent partner disclosures and information
* Q1 loss per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ConocoPhillips - revised first-quarter 2017 earnings were $0.6 billion, or $0.47 per share
* ConocoPhillips - revising full-year guidance for dry hole expense to $400 million, which results in adjusted dry hole and leasehold impairment expense of $450 million
* ConocoPhillips - special items for current quarter were primarily driven by a financial tax accounting benefit
* ConocoPhillips - excluding special items, first-quarter 2017 adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.2 billion, or $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.