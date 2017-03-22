版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications Holdings says on March 22, court issued letter decision stating it will preliminarily enjoin consolidated stockholder vote

March 22 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - on March 22, court issued letter decision stating it will preliminarily enjoin consolidated stockholder vote

* Consolidated Communications Holdings - court to enjoin consolidated stockholder vote until 5 days after consolidated has supplemented disclosures

* Consolidated Communications - disclosures to include clear, direct explanation of amount of financing-related fees financial advisors to receive in connection with deal Source text: (bit.ly/2o5GbrE) Further company coverage:
