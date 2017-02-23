BRIEF-Consolidated Communications Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

Feb 23 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :

* Consolidated communications reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $175.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated communications holdings inc - sees FY capital expenditures between $115 million to $120 million

* Consolidated communications holdings inc - sees FY cash interest expense between $70 million to $72.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: