BRIEF-Consolidated communications reports first quarter 2017 results

May 4 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :

* Consolidated communications reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $169.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $171.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated communications holdings inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $115 million to $120 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
