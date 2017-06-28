版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications secures all regulatory approvals for FairPoint merger

June 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :

* Consolidated Communications secures all regulatory approvals for FairPoint merger

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - company expects to close FairPoint merger transaction on July 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
