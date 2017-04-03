版本:
BRIEF-Consolidated Edison says CEO John McAvoy's 2016 total compensation was $14.8 mln vs $11.0 mln in 2015 – SEC filing

April 3 Consolidated Edison Inc

* Consolidated Edison Inc - CEO John McAvoy's 2016 total compensation was $14.8 million versus $11.0 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ouNoFs) Further company coverage:
