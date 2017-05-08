版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Consolidated HCI Holdings qtrly loss per share $0.02

May 8 Consolidated HCI Holdings Corp:

* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces its 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
