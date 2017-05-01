BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of income property in Metro Tampa, Florida for $14.65 mln

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co
* Consolidated tomoka announces purchase of income property in metro tampa, florida for $14.65 million
* Consolidated-Tomoka land says property was purchased using remaining proceeds from $3.2 million sale of about 28 acres to vantrust real estate among others
* Consolidated-Tomoka land co- remaining purchase price was funded using availability under company's unsecured line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt