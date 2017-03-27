版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka long-term shareholder Hyatt Brown to support company nominees at 2017 annual meeting

March 27 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co - Consolidated Tomoka long-term shareholder Hyatt Brown to support company nominees at 2017 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
