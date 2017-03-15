版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka reports new $10 mln share buyback program

March 15 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* Consolidated Tomoka announces new $10 million share buyback program

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co - company and its lenders amended its credit facility to facilitate new buyback program

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co -new buyback program will be in addition to capacity remaining in existing $10 million buyback program initiated in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
