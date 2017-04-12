版本:
BRIEF-Constantine announces $7 mln budget for 2017 Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold project, Southeast Alaska

April 12 Constantine Metal Resources Ltd

* Constantine Metal Resources Ltd - A budget of $7.0 million has been approved that includes plans for 7000 meters of drilling for Palmer VMS Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
