2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering

June 19 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp -

* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 12.5 million shares priced at $10.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
