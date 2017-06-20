版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
