公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc files for potential mixed shelf size

May 2 Constellation Brands Inc:

* Constellation Brands Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2prKiSm) Further company coverage:
