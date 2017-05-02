BRIEF-Constellation Brands prices offering of senior notes

May 2 Constellation Brands Inc

* Reg-Constellation Brands prices offering of senior notes

* Constellation Brands -Priced $500.0 million of 4.50% senior notes due 2047 for a public offering price of 99.559% of principal amount of 2047 notes

* Constellation Brands-Priced public offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes,consisting of $500.0 million of 3.50% senior notes due 2027

* Constellation Brands - Priced offering of$500.0 million of 2.70% senior notes due 2022 for public offering price of 99.782% of principal amount of 2022 notes