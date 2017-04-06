BRIEF-Constellation Brands qtrly reported EPS $2.26

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Constellation Brands Inc:
* Constellation brands reports fiscal 2017 results and fiscal 2018 outlook
* Constellation Brands Inc - sees 2018 reported basis eps of $7.65 - $7.95
* Constellation Brands Inc - sees 2018 comparable basis eps of $7.70 - $8.00
* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly net sales for beer increased 11 percent
* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly wine and spirits net sales were flat
* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly reported eps $2.26
* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly comparable eps $1.48
* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly net sales $1,628 million, up 5 percent
* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly 10 percent increase in organic net sales for beer, driven primarily by volume growth and favorable pricing
* Constellation Brands Inc - sees 2018 capital expenditures approximately $1.175 - $1.275 billion
* Constellation brands inc - for fiscal 2018, beer business is targeting net sales growth in range of 9 - 11 percent
* Constellation Brands - for wine and spirits business, expects net sales to decrease in range of 4 - 6 percent, operating income to be flat for fiscal 2018
* Constellation Brands Inc - for fiscal 2018, beer business is targeting operating income growth in range of 11 - 13 percent
* Constellation Brands Inc- full-year fiscal 2018 guidance includes free cash flow approximately $725 - $825 million
* Constellation brands inc - "we are significantly increasing our dividend for coming year"
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $7.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Constellation Brands Inc - recorded a net gain on sale of its Canadian wine business of $262 million during q4 fiscal 2017
* Constellation Brands Inc - after-tax proceeds from sale of its Canadian wine business are expected to approximate $495 million
* Constellation Brands-declares quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share class a and $0.47 per share class b common stock, an increase of approximately 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.