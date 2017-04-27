BRIEF-Constellation Software reports Q1 earnings per share $1.91

April 27 Constellation Software Inc-

* Constellation Software Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.46

* Q1 earnings per share $1.91

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $555 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $556.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Constellation Software Inc says recorded an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2 million or $0.07 on a diluted per share basis in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: