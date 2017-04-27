BRIEF-Constellation Software reports Q1 earnings per share $1.91

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Constellation Software Inc-
* Constellation Software Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.46
* Q1 earnings per share $1.91
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $555 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $556.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Constellation Software Inc says recorded an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2 million or $0.07 on a diluted per share basis in q1 2017
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F