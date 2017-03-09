版本:
BRIEF-Constellium Q4 loss per share 0.19 Euro

March 9 Constellium Nv

* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share Eur 0.19

* Q4 revenue Eur 1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view Eur 1.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view Eur 0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 shipments of 344 kt, up 2% from Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
