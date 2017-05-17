版本:
中国
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch

May 17 Constellium NV:

* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
