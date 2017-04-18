版本:
中国
2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services announces renewal of $100 mln credit facility

April 18 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

* CPS announces renewal of $100 million credit facility

* Renewed its two-year revolving credit agreement with Fortress Group Of Companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
