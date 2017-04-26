BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services says co, units entered series of agreements

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc
* Says on april 20, co and its unit CPS Receivables Five entered into a series of agreements
* Consumer Portfolio Services - under the agreements, the unit purchased from CPS, and sold to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2017-B about $145.7 million of subprime automotive receivables
* Consumer Portfolio Services - the unit also committed to purchase and to sell to trust, and CPS committed to sell to unit, an additional $84.3 million of similar automotive receivables Source text - bit.ly/2pjuEqt Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.