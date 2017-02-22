版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-CONSUMERS ENERGY CO ISSUED AND SOLD $350 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.95% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2047

Feb 22 Consumers Energy Co

* CONSUMERS ENERGY CO SAYS ISSUED AND SOLD $350 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.95% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2047 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2mcokyS Further company coverage:
