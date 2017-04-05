BRIEF-Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Contagious Gaming Inc
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* Contagious Gaming Inc - restructuring consists of execution of a settlement and service agreement between Digitote Limited and Company
* Contagious Gaming Inc - restructuring eliminates company's contingent consideration liability of approximately $2.11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.