BRIEF-Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations

April 5 Contagious Gaming Inc

* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations

* Contagious Gaming Inc - restructuring consists of execution of a settlement and service agreement between Digitote Limited and Company

* Contagious Gaming Inc - restructuring eliminates company's contingent consideration liability of approximately $2.11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
