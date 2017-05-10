BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas Production revised 2017 budget to a total of $57.5 mln

Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
May 9 Contango Oil & Gas Co
* Production of 5.2 BCFE for quarter, or 57.6 mmcfed
* Production guidance for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be relatively flat with Q1, or 54 - 59 mmcfed
* Revised 2017 budget to a total of $57.5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)