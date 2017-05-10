BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas Production revised 2017 budget to a total of $57.5 mln

May 9 Contango Oil & Gas Co

* Production of 5.2 BCFE for quarter, or 57.6 mmcfed

* Production guidance for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be relatively flat with Q1, or 54 - 59 mmcfed

* Revised 2017 budget to a total of $57.5 million.