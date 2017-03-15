BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas Q4 revenue $21.7 mln vs est $19.9 mln

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Contango Oil & Gas Co
* Contango announces fourth quarter and year ended 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.69
* Q4 revenue $21.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Contango oil & gas co - sees q1 production 57,400 - 62,400 mcfe per day
* Contango oil & gas- increased hedge position to about 50% of forecasted pdp natural gas production for 2017,54% of forecasted 2017 pdp crude production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.